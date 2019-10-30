Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

AMG traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 386,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $119.56.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne bought 6,589 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.