Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

AGYS stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $570.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,195.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Agilysys by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Agilysys by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

