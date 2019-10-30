Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

AIMT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 548,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.08. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

