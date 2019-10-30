Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AIR opened at GBX 94.32 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

