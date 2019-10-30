Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €161.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.31 ($158.50).

EPA:AIR traded up €4.22 ($4.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €129.98 ($151.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,393,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.60. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

