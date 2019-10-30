Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

AYR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aircastle will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 715,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 497.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 56,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

