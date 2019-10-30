Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 583,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 334.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,715. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of -2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

