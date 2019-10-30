ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.96

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$6.96 ($4.94) and last traded at A$6.88 ($4.88), with a volume of 464672 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.31 ($4.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.00.

About ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

