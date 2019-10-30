Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Alaska Communications Systems Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.73. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

