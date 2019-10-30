Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.33.

AIN stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 383,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,088. Albany International has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

