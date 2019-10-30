Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

ALB traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74.

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Albemarle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 543,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

