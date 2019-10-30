Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.39, but opened at $63.59. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 99,348 shares trading hands.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.