Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 107,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 127,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,739.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $65,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

