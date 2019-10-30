Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

