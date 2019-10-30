Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,400 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $328,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

