Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 92,700 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 53.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

OZK opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

