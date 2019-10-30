Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 3,717,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.47. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

