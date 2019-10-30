Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

