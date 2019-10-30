Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $709.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $980,375.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,833.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Nichols III sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $409,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $102,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,490 shares of company stock worth $3,730,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 83,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

