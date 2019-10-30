Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Sells $9,936,531.12 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALGT opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.16. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $173.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

