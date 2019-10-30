Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $116.00 at Imperial Capital

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Imperial Capital from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.43 on Monday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

