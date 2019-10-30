Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 111,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,910. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

