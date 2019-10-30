Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.79. 1,206,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. Allergan has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $176.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 35.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allergan by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 43.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Allergan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

