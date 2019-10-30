Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.00

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.00 and last traded at $175.82, with a volume of 736611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

