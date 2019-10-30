AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on November 14th

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NYSE AB opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

