Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMOT stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

