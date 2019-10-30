Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 67.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 357,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 359.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $5,385,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 828,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,026. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

