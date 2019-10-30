Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Allstate stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. 1,133,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Allstate news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

