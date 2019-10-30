Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 12.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,955. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The company has a market cap of $894.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,176.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

