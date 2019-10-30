Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $1,460.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.29. 1,407,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,177.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,220.75, for a total transaction of $1,953,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,917,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.