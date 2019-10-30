Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.95, a PEG ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $200,133.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $665,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,752. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.10.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

