Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 16,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 3,562,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.38 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

