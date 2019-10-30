Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

MO opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.