AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Down 22.4%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s stock price traded down 22.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $10.35, 4,451,762 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 904,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $452.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

