Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,809.20, for a total value of $1,809,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $17.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,779.99. 2,330,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,766.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,843.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

