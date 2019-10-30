Amc Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amc Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amc Networks stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

