Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-4.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.80.

AMED stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.46. 251,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,769. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,228 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $555,136.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $1,569,388. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

