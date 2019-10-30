American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

AEP stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.