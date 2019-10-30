American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.76. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 51,958 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.87 million and a PE ratio of 150.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,911.11%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,274.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 645,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,428,306.72.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

