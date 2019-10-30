American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Down 52.3% in October

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AMRB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

