American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,358. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

