AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 18th

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from AmeriServ Financial’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. AmeriServ Financial has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

