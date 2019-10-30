AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 104,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

