AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $24.05 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter.

OMC opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

