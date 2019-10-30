AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 132,427 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,427 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Liberty Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,440,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,147,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

