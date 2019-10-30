AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 155,507 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,507 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.06%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.