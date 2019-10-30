Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 127,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

