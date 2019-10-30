Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.20-14.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.8-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.87 billion.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.99. 4,456,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,708. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

