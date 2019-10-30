Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 186070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at $793,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 87.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,380,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after purchasing an additional 661,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $4,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after acquiring an additional 425,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.