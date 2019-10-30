Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 4,316 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $28,528.76. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 5,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

